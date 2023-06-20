Bereaved parents open new Zen garden in Brownsover for students to relax, unwind and reflect

From a run down space with broken fencing, uneven ground it has now been transformed into a colourful area with buddy benches, water fountain, wind spinners

Children at Boughton Leigh Junior School now have the perfect place to relax and unwind.

A new Zen Garden area is now available to students in the playground.

The project was taken on by the schools PTA and fully funded with money that had been raised at previous events.

Launching the new Zen Garden at Boughton Leigh.

The area has been transformed into an area where children can go to relax, sit down, unwind and reflect.

There is also an area to remember two pupils who sadly died.

Jamie Clarke's mum Hayley and family and Alfie Mercer's mum Laura, dad and family visited the school to see the garden.

Hayley and Laura officially opened the garden with the pulling of the ribbon.

Louise Warriner, Events Coordinator/ PTA lead, said: “We would like to thank our staff member Mr Trezise who did all the hard groundwork and repairing all the fencing, he worked hard on it and got it all ready for the decorations to go in. We very much appreciate the work he did.”