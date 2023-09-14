Leadership coach and author Jude Jennison will be the headline speaker at the networking and thought leadership event Meeting of Minds at Ashorne Hill on September 22.

An award-winning bestselling author has been announced as the keynote speaker of a free-to-attend event in Leamington for learning and development professionals.

Leadership coach Jude Jennison will be the headline speaker at the networking event Meeting of Minds at Ashorne Hill on September 22.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The topic of the event is ‘To speak or not to speak, is that the question?’ and explores team dynamics and relationships within the business.

Jude will be giving delegates an insight into her career and how she went from a senior management position at technology firm IBM where she led a European budget of $1 billion, to founding Leaders by Nature, a leadership and team development company where she works with a herd of horses to reconnect leaders and teams to their own natural leadership behaviours.