Bestselling author – who inspires leaders with horse power – will speak at free event near Leamington
An award-winning bestselling author has been announced as the keynote speaker of a free-to-attend event in Leamington for learning and development professionals.
Leadership coach Jude Jennison will be the headline speaker at the networking event Meeting of Minds at Ashorne Hill on September 22.
The topic of the event is ‘To speak or not to speak, is that the question?’ and explores team dynamics and relationships within the business.
Jude will be giving delegates an insight into her career and how she went from a senior management position at technology firm IBM where she led a European budget of $1 billion, to founding Leaders by Nature, a leadership and team development company where she works with a herd of horses to reconnect leaders and teams to their own natural leadership behaviours.
The event will be held from 9am to midday on September 22. Places can be booked by visiting: https://ashornehill.co.uk/meetingofminds/