Bikers roar into Rugby this weekend for adrenaline-fuelled free family festival

Whether you are a bike enthusiast or not, there is something to keep everyone entertained – a ‘ride-in’, bike displays, stalls, live music, children’s activities, funfair and food

Bikers will roar into Rugby town centre this weekend for an adrenaline-fuelled, free family festival.

Rugby Bikefest returns to the town centre on Sunday, May 21, from 10.30am - 4pm.

The high-octane, free event is organised by Rugby First in conjunction with local motorcycling groups.

The free festival is on Sunday.

Rugby First business and stakeholder manager Linda Lowne said: “Rugby Bikefest attracts thousands of visitors, from the local area and further afield, and creates a real buzz in the town centre.

"A big thank you to the local biking groups that support this event, as without their help, support, passion and enthusiasm it would not be possible to deliver such a successful event.

There will be plenty of fun family entertainment including face painting, bouncy castles, circus skills, big wheel and children’s games.

Rugby Bikefest, organised by Rugby First, attracts thousands of visitors of all ages.

Here’s the music line-up

Clock Tower Stage

11:30 > 12:10 Overdrive

12:25 > 13:05 Rugby Electric Guitar Orchestra / Sunroof

13:20 > 14:00 Caitlin McCarthy

14:15 > 14:55 Synth Machine

15:10 > 16:00 Wild Ride

Sue Garaghty Squirrel Stage

11:30 > 12:10 Monday Nights

12:25 > 13:05 Trust Club

13:20 > 14:00 Boss Madra

14:15 > 14:55 The Jellyheads