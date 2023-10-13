“Motherhood can be lonely and isolating at times so the meet up provides a regular supportive space for mums to attend and chat with others in a similar situation”

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New mums and their babies are making friends and getting support from a club in Bilton.

Jenny Donohue came up with the idea while she was on maternity leave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mums Meet up was set to provide a safe space for new parents to get together.

Friendship and support for mums in Bilton.

They regularly get together for tea, coffee and refreshments at The Bear pub.

And the group is going from strength to strength.

Jenny said: “The Mums Meet Up was established to create a regular opportunity for local mums to meet up somewhere that is a community hub and low cost to attend during the cost of living crisis.

"Motherhood can be lonely and isolating at times, so the meet up provides a regular supportive space for mums to attend and chat with others in a similar situation.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The meet ups happen at the end of each month, with the latest get together helping Macmillan through their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraising.

Jenny added: “From my perspective, the whole things so far has been a win win. We are supporing local mums, supporting and promoting local businesses and helping charity.

"It just keeps getting better and better and we hope to meet lots of new mums and their babies soon.”

The next meeting, for mums of pre-school children, is on Friday, October 27, from 11am.