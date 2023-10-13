Bilton club offers warm welcome, support and friendship for mums
New mums and their babies are making friends and getting support from a club in Bilton.
Jenny Donohue came up with the idea while she was on maternity leave.
The Mums Meet up was set to provide a safe space for new parents to get together.
They regularly get together for tea, coffee and refreshments at The Bear pub.
And the group is going from strength to strength.
Jenny said: “The Mums Meet Up was established to create a regular opportunity for local mums to meet up somewhere that is a community hub and low cost to attend during the cost of living crisis.
"Motherhood can be lonely and isolating at times, so the meet up provides a regular supportive space for mums to attend and chat with others in a similar situation.”
The meet ups happen at the end of each month, with the latest get together helping Macmillan through their World’s Biggest Coffee Morning fundraising.
Jenny added: “From my perspective, the whole things so far has been a win win. We are supporing local mums, supporting and promoting local businesses and helping charity.
"It just keeps getting better and better and we hope to meet lots of new mums and their babies soon.”
The next meeting, for mums of pre-school children, is on Friday, October 27, from 11am.
To find out more about the group, visit Mums Meet Up at The Bear on Facebook.