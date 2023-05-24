Bilton school shortlisted in awards known as the nation's Oscars of education

“This year has seen some incredibly high-quality entries so every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement”

A Bilton academy school shortlisted in awards known as the nation's Oscars of education.

Bilton High School is sharing its pride in being shortlisted in the Best Use of Technology category in the annual TES School Awards 2023 for safeguarding students during covid-19 lockdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The awards aim to recognise the best schools and most innovative approaches to education in the UK.

Bilton staff and students.

Tim Chambers, headteacher at Bilton School, said: “Our staff work incredibly hard in safeguarding our young people, so this is a fantastic

achievement, and we are grateful for the chance to be showcased alongside some prestigious names in the category. We are pleased to be recognised for our commitment to removing barriers to reporting for young people, giving young people a comfortable way to communicate

with us.”

Gaynor Davy, Designated Safeguarding Lead at Bilton School, said the school is ‘very proud’ to be shortlisted.

Headteacher and students at Bilton School

Advertisement

Advertisement

She said: “We have prioritised the use of technology in encouraging student engagement throughout our school, making it easier for children to come forward, and overcome stigma in asking for help.”

Bilton safeguarding team will be attending the award ceremony on June 23, hosted by actor James Nesbitt at the prestigious Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

The winner will be decided upon by a panel of expert judges from the industry.

Jon Severs, Tes Editor and chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards said: “This year has seen some incredibly high-quality entries so every teacher and school who has been named in this shortlist should be very proud – it’s a fantastic achievement. We are looking forward to showcasing, as we do every year, just how vital our education professionals are to every facet of this country.

School pastoral team are strengthening their partnerships with the local community to improve its safety.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Teachers, leaders and support staff all play such an important role in schools – this is our chance to say thank you.”