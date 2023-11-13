Bilton schoolboy's racing career looks bright after being crowned World Champion in overseas competition

Will Green has been been crowned a World Champion in the Italian American Motor Engineering (IAME) Motosport X30 event

A Rugby schoolboy has been crowned a World Champion in the Italian American Motor Engineering (IAME) Motosport X30 event.

Will Green, ten, who attends Bilton Grange School, competed in the competition held in Portimao, Portugal during the October half term break.

Will, who has been karting since 2020, won the X30 mini section which is the youngest category (ages nine to 12) in the worldwide event.

Will Green competed in the competition held in Portimao, Portugal. Photo: Filipe Cairrão Jerónimo.

Racing on behalf of his father’s company, Jamie Green Racing, Will was surprised to win after qualifying in 54th place out of the 105 drivers competing. After winning the second Super Heat, his superb overtaking won him the top place on the wire.

Will said: “I was initially disappointed to qualify 54th as I’d been one of the quickest in Testing. It was a big surprise to win, and I am so excited by my achievement.

“School has really supported me in my racing career – I am always reminded to collect my catch up work and everyone there is interested in my progress.”

Headteacher Gareth Jones, said: “I am so delighted for Will. He is a super young man – humble, kind and committed – and to see his hard work pay off in this way is very pleasing. He is clearly a talented young driver, but it is his attitude to listen and learn that has made the difference.