Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new registrar brings a ‘wealth of experience and knowledge’ to Crescent School in Bilton.

Becky Witcomb has taken the reins from Helen Morley, who has retired after more than 25 years of dedicated service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joe Thackway, Headmaster, said: “Becky brings a wealth of admissions knowledge and experience and a warm and friendly manner that will ensure that new parents and pupils have a seamless and smooth start to life at Crescent School.

Becky Witcomb.

Becky said: “I am very much enjoying my new role and I am looking forward to supporting Crescent School parents and pupils through the admissions process and on into school.”