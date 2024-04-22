Bilton school's new registrar brings 'wealth of knowledge and experience'

Helen Morley has retired from more than 25 years of dedicated service at Crescent School
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 16:31 BST
A new registrar brings a ‘wealth of experience and knowledge’ to Crescent School in Bilton.

Becky Witcomb has taken the reins from Helen Morley, who has retired after more than 25 years of dedicated service.

Joe Thackway, Headmaster, said: “Becky brings a wealth of admissions knowledge and experience and a warm and friendly manner that will ensure that new parents and pupils have a seamless and smooth start to life at Crescent School.

Becky Witcomb.Becky Witcomb.
Becky said: “I am very much enjoying my new role and I am looking forward to supporting Crescent School parents and pupils through the admissions process and on into school.”

Crescent School is hosting its next Open Evening on Tuesday, May 14 when Becky will be welcoming prospective parents and children to the school. For more information and to book your place visit: https://www.crescentschool.co.uk/visit-crescent

