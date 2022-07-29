Binley mega £61m flyover now open

The new flyover. Picture: National Highways

The new 14,000-tonne flyover separates long distance and local traffic, which means drivers staying on the A46 will no longer need to slow down to use the roundabout.

This will reduce congestion and making journeys safer.

Drivers using the new road for the first time are being advised that there is a temporary 40mph speed limit in place with two lanes running in each direction while some remaining work takes place elsewhere on the structure.

The A46 links the East and West Midlands by connecting Coventry and Warwickshire to the motorway network.

National Highways Regional Director for the Midlands Andrew Jinks said: “We’re all excited to see the Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham and the opening of the new £61m flyover at Binley is a fantastic milestone to mark the occasion.

“We know that people will be travelling from far and wide to come and witness sporting history and we expect the roads around the Midlands are likely to be busier than normal.

“If spectators are travelling to the event by car, we’d encourage them to familiarise themselves with their route and to check the official Birmingham2022.com website before setting off. Our TrafficEngland.com website also has live updates of incidents across England’s major A-road and motorway network and is well worth a look.”