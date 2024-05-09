Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All comments need to be submitted by May 28

Binley Woods residents are invited to have their say on new cycle link improvement plans.

Warwickshire County Council is inviting people to have their say on the link alongside the A428 Rugby Road in an online survey and two public meetings.

The proposal involves widening approximately 250 metres of existing footway, and installation of a road hump across a side road, to provide a safer walking and cycling route between the A46 and Oakdale Road.

This work will build on the recent works by National Highways at the junction of the A46 and A428, and provide connections towards Coventry’s cycling network, including the new Binley Cycleway.

There will also be an opportunity to find out more about the proposals and ask questions to the project team on Wednesday, May 15, between 2pm and 4pm and 4.30pm and 6.30pm, at the Broadstreet Rugby Football Club, The Ivor Preece Centre, 105 Rugby Road, Binley Woods, CV3 2AY.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “The County Council is committed to providing opportunities for sustainable active travel and reducing our carbon emissions. Providing safer connections for people to cycle, separated from motor traffic, is key to this.

“I would encourage local residents to take a look at the plans and let us know what you think, either online or at the meetings. Hopefully doing two meetings will mean that more residents will have a chance to come and discuss the plans with us.”

More information about this proposed scheme can be found at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/cycling/cycle-route-schemes-consultation/9