Birthday girl's inviting people to cake sale in Rugby to raise money for Myton

Cake sale and shopping event at Rugby Railway Club on Sunday

A Rugby woman is inviting people to help her celebrate her 40th birthday and raise vital funds for Myton Hospice.

Claire Pinks is holding a cake sale and shopping event on Sunday (May 21) at Rugby Railway Club in Hillmorton Road from 11am-3pm.

She wants to raise £1,000 for the hospice who took care of her mother.

Raising money for Myton - Celaine Cave, Claire Pinks and Samantha Hill.

Claire, who is being helped by friends Celaine Cave and Samantha Hill said: “Our event has gained support from some local small businesses who will attend on the day showcasing and selling their products alongside our fundraising sales.

“Everything has been donated by friends, family and local businesses. We have a huge cake sale, handmade fudge, sweet cones, second hand books, bookmarks, a kids’ cookie decorating area and huge raffle.”

There is free parking and a seating area for guests who want to stay and eat cake.

