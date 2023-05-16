Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets
Facebook and Instagram roll out UK verification subscription service
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS

Birthday girl's inviting people to cake sale in Rugby to raise money for Myton

Cake sale and shopping event at Rugby Railway Club on Sunday

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 16th May 2023, 16:31 BST
Updated 16th May 2023, 16:32 BST

A Rugby woman is inviting people to help her celebrate her 40th birthday and raise vital funds for Myton Hospice.

Claire Pinks is holding a cake sale and shopping event on Sunday (May 21) at Rugby Railway Club in Hillmorton Road from 11am-3pm.

She wants to raise £1,000 for the hospice who took care of her mother.

Most Popular
Raising money for Myton - Celaine Cave, Claire Pinks and Samantha Hill.Raising money for Myton - Celaine Cave, Claire Pinks and Samantha Hill.
Raising money for Myton - Celaine Cave, Claire Pinks and Samantha Hill.

Claire, who is being helped by friends Celaine Cave and Samantha Hill said: “Our event has gained support from some local small businesses who will attend on the day showcasing and selling their products alongside our fundraising sales.

“Everything has been donated by friends, family and local businesses. We have a huge cake sale, handmade fudge, sweet cones, second hand books, bookmarks, a kids’ cookie decorating area and huge raffle.”

There is free parking and a seating area for guests who want to stay and eat cake.

Visit https://facebook.com/events/s/cake-sale-and-shopping-event-i/1204296220477878/

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/claire-lomax-1672993902715?

Related topics:Rugby