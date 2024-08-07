Blind Rugby author's latest release takes readers on magical journey
A blind Rugby author with a rare and incurable eye disorder is launching his latest children’s book at weekend.
Vendon Wright is inviting people to his event on Sunday (August 11) at Rugby Football Club in Webb Ellis Road from 1pm.
His latest read – The Forgotten Leap Year - Book 3 (The Rainbow Girls Trilogy) - is a dystopian drama which follows a group of superpowered teenagers on their journey through different realms.
Vendon, England's only blind Taekwondo Master, was registered blind at the age of 28 following a long battle.
He suffers from Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), a rare eye disorder that slowly destroys the pigment cells in the eyes.
The books are available through Amazon and other good book stockists.
