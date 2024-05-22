Blood, sweat and tears pay off as Rugby author Pip releases debut romance novel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby author has released her exciting debut novel that was inspired by a trip to Scandinavia.

Pip Landers-Letts is the author behind The Weight of What Was, a story about a delightfully dysfunctional family, who go on a snowy Arctic adventure.

It tells the story of Anna and Grace who are swept up in an exciting new romance until a big mistake changes everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pip, who is originally from Northampton, said: “There are lots of twists and turns and a Sapphic romance at the heart of it all."

Pip Landers-Letts.

The author lives a full and happy life in the UK with her wife, Shannon and their two young ‘kids’ - Mouse the cat and Roux the dog.