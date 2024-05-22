Blood, sweat and tears pay off as Rugby author Pip releases debut romance novel

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 22nd May 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 13:01 BST
A Rugby author has released her exciting debut novel that was inspired by a trip to Scandinavia.

Pip Landers-Letts is the author behind The Weight of What Was, a story about a delightfully dysfunctional family, who go on a snowy Arctic adventure.

It tells the story of Anna and Grace who are swept up in an exciting new romance until a big mistake changes everything.

Pip, who is originally from Northampton, said: “There are lots of twists and turns and a Sapphic romance at the heart of it all."

Pip Landers-Letts.

The author lives a full and happy life in the UK with her wife, Shannon and their two young ‘kids’ - Mouse the cat and Roux the dog.

Signed copies of The Weight of What Was are available from Hunt’s Bookshop in Rugby and The Garden Barn in Lutterworth. It’s also available from Amazon and Kindle or directly from Pip by emailing [email protected]

