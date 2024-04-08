Boxers celebrated for 'outstanding' 30 year commitment to young people's club in Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two boxers were honoured for their outstanding contributions to a club for young people in Rugby.

Bradby Club coaches Darren Forrest and Byron Banton received an award from Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, at a special event at the Old Shire Hall in Warwick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They have both been coaching at the East Union Street club for more than 30 years.

Sophie Hilleary, Warwickshire’s High Sheriff 2023/24, presents the awards to the boxing coaches.

The High Sheriff awards recognise outstanding contributions to communities. Nearly 50 individuals were honoured with a certificate after being nominated by the public.

Alison Ross, Trustee of the Bradby Club, said: “I'm delighted Darron and Byron have been recognised for their hard work.

"I think it is richly deserved. We are very lucky to have them at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rugby Street Pastors were also given an award for their commitment to making the streets of Rugby a safer place on Friday and Saturday nights, ‘engage,listen and care’.

Reflecting on the recent awards and her tenure as High Sheriff of Warwickshire, Sophie Hilleary said: “One of the great privileges of serving as High Sheriff of Warwickshire has been to meet so many who do so much to make our county such a great place to live.

“Tonight, we recognised and thanked 47 individuals who come from all over the county and who dedicate their time and skills to help others in their communities.”