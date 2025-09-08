BPS Builders Merchants supports Leamington RFC with clubhouse upgrade

Tom Wilkinson (TMW Builders & LRFC) and John Dibble (BPS)
Tom Wilkinson (TMW Builders & LRFC) and John Dibble (BPS)
BPS Builders Merchants has joined forces with Leamington RFC to complete vital energy-saving improvements to the club’s much-loved clubhouse.

BPS donated all materials needed to insulate the previously uninsulated roof space above the clubhouse and lounge – including Knauf insulation, fixings, and Egger chipboard flooring – supplied completely free of charge. The installation was carried out by TMW Building Services, owned by Tom, a member of the club and BPS customer.

The project will reduce energy bills, improve comfort, and support the club’s long-term sustainability.

“Helping Leamington RFC create a warmer, more energy-efficient clubhouse is something we’re proud to be part of,” said John Dibble, Managing Director at BPS.

Tom Wilkinson (TMW Builders & LRFC) John Dibble (BPS)
Tom Wilkinson (TMW Builders & LRFC) John Dibble (BPS)

Leamington RFC added: “The clubhouse is the heart of our club – these improvements will make a real difference for years to come.”

Special thanks go to Knauf and Egger for supporting the project.

