Bradley Hall expands to Birmingham as part of National Growth Strategy

Phil Bartleet

Bradley Hall, a leading Northern commercial and residential property firm, has announced the opening of its Birmingham office, marking a significant milestone in the company’s national expansion efforts.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founded in Newcastle in 1988, Bradley Hall has grown its presence with branches across the North East of England, Yorkshire, the North West, and the West and East Midlands.

Phil Bartleet, an experienced commercial property expert, has been appointed to lead the Birmingham branch. The office will specialise in RICS Red Book Valuations, with plans to expand into a full-service agency, offering services including Commercial Agency, Building Surveying, Valuation Advisory, Estate Agency, Commercial Property Management, Mortgages, Auctions, Residential Lettings and Management, Planning and Design, Land and Development, and New Homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Bartleet, Head of the Birmingham branch, commented on the expansion: “It’s an exciting moment for us as we officially open our Birmingham office. We’ve been working with clients in the area for some time, and I’m eager to grow our business and support more clients moving forward. Birmingham’s importance in the commercial property market, combined with its rich cultural and geographical positioning, made it the ideal location for our expansion.”

The firm recently announced it has valued £1bn worth of residential property for the period of March 2024 to March 2025. Bradley Hall is also appointed to several major valuation panels, including HSBC, Handelsbanken, Natwest, Yorkshire Building Society, and Lloyds, providing valuation services for lending, legal purposes, and the sale, letting, and acquisition of commercial properties.

Bradley Hall’s Group Chief Executive, Neil Hart, shared his thoughts on the Birmingham branch: “Opening an office in Birmingham is a strategic decision that strengthens our presence in major cities across the UK. With our established national reach and local experts heading our new offices, we’re able to maintain the high-quality service we’re known for. Supported by our central infrastructure, which includes marketing, operations, HR, and finance, we’re well-positioned to continue expanding seamlessly across the UK. We’re excited to attract the best talent in the industry as part of our growth journey.”

Neil added: “Birmingham is a dynamic market, full of growth and opportunity, making it a perfect fit for our ongoing expansion. We’re proud of the success we’ve had in the North East, Yorkshire, and the North West, and we’re confident that our Birmingham office will soon become a key part of our wider operations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradley Hall’s expansion into Birmingham is part of a broader strategy to build a strong presence in major UK cities, while continuing to offer a comprehensive, end-to-end service to clients in all sectors of the property industry.

For more information about Bradley Hall or to contact Phil Bartleet, visit www.bradleyhall.co.uk or email [email protected].

For career opportunities at Bradley Hall, please contact Lilly Yuill at [email protected], call 0191 232 8080, or visit https://www.bradleyhall.co.uk/careers/.