Brand new artisan market and dedicated app for Houlton

A brand new monthly artisan market is part of several exciting developments for Houlton.

The first will take place on Saturday, April 19, at Dollman Farm in the heart of the community, bringing stalls selling everything from cakes and pastries to handmade crafts.

Organised by the Houlton Events Team alongside market operator CJ’s Events and supported by master developer Urban& Civic, it will return on the third Saturday of every month.

The Easter weekend also marks the launch of a brand new app for Houlton created by Urban&Civic.

The dedicated app has been specially designed as a resource for the local community, providing general information on living in Houlton, as well as local offers and events. It contains a What’s On guide, information on resident groups, as well as the latest news for the area.

This year’s Easter scavenger hunt has been designed to tie in with the new app, giving families the chance to try it out and familiarise themselves with it, and use its functionality to complete the hunt.

The scavenger hunt runs from April 11 - 18, and anyone who takes part – whether they complete the questions correctly or incorrectly - gets to collect a chocolate Easter egg from the Houlton stand at the artisan market on April 19.

Elly Hemus, Community Development Lead at Urban&Civic said: “At UrbanCivic, we’re always looking at ways to add value for the people living in our Houlton community, which is why we’re launching our dedicated app to provide them with all the information they need on their phone, device or computer.

“We also want to build on the vibrant area we’ve created at Dollman Farm, which is why we’re delighted to be welcoming the addition of a monthly artisan market, providing some great stalls – many of which are local businesses - that people can browse and look forward to each month.

“Our Easter scavenger hunt is always a popular one, and we’re excited to do it a bit differently this year to give people a chance to check out the new app and familiarise themselves with it – along with a bit of family fun over the Easter holidays.

“It’s going to be an egg-citing Easter at Houlton, and just shows that it’s a vibrant, thriving place to live where there’s always something going on.”

View the app here https://my.houltonrugby.co.uk/