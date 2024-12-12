Brand new fish and chip hub opens doors in Rugby town centre
People in Rugby are hungry to try a brand new spot for freshly cooked food in the town centre.
The Fish & Chips Hub in Chapel Street offers traditional fish and chips, pies, kebabs, burgers and vegetarian options.
It’s open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am – 10pm; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 12pm and Sunday from 11am – 5pm.
The hub welcomes pre-orders and click and collect. Visit https://www.fishandchipshub.co.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.