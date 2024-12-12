Brand new fish and chip hub opens doors in Rugby town centre

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 12th Dec 2024, 16:53 BST

People in Rugby are hungry to try a brand new spot for freshly cooked food in the town centre.

The Fish & Chips Hub in Chapel Street offers traditional fish and chips, pies, kebabs, burgers and vegetarian options.

It’s open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am – 10pm; Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 12pm and Sunday from 11am – 5pm.

The hub welcomes pre-orders and click and collect. Visit https://www.fishandchipshub.co.uk/

