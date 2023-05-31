Brand new garden and al fresco dining area at refurbished pub in Kilsby

Packed programme of events at The George include new cocktail masterclasses, supper clubs, cookery classes and more

A brand new garden and al fresco dining area is opening to guests at a refurbished pub in Kilsby.

Cocktail masterclasses, supper clubs and cookery classes are also being launched at The George.

The revamped village pub, which reopened last year, has already proved a hit with locals and foodies from further afield, serving up a mix of top quality traditional pub classics as well as Asian-inspired dishes from chef patron Hari Krishnamurthy and his team.

Hari outside The George at Kilsby.

The pub is now set to be the venue of choice for summer food and drink thanks to a brand new, custom-built garden area that is set to open in June.

The garden will feature bespoke timber seating and planters, as well as a pergola area perfect for al fresco dining. It will double the number of covers for The George, meaning even more people will be able to enjoy its range of food and drink.

Hari said staff look forward to welcome their guests.

“Since we reopened last year we’ve had an amazing reception and have loved showcasing what we do,” he went on.

Learn how to make the perfect cocktail.

"The new garden will be a beautiful, vibrant place for people to enjoy food and drink this summer, and we’re so excited to welcome our guests to what will be a fantastic little oasis during the day and at evenings.”

The George offers Indian-inspired dishes along with pub favourites