Brand new modern premises for Rugby's ladies-only fitness centre
After 17 years in St Matthew’s Street, Gymophobics now runs from Unit 9C in the Swan Centre, Chapel Street.
Maggie Kobylanska joined as an instructor in 2020, and quickly fell in love with the role.
She said: “Helping women build confidence and achieve their personal health goals has been incredibly rewarding.
"In October 2022, my husband Raf and I took the next step by becoming the proud owners of the Rugby centre.”
They wanted to move to fresh new premises and took the plunge last month.
"While we’ll always cherish the memories from our previous site, it was time to create a refreshed, contemporary space with enhanced facilities one where our members would feel even more inspired, comfortable, and supported on their fitness journeys,” Maggie added.
The ‘circuit’ is made up of unique, air resistance machines that are smooth, silent and easy to use. The circuit takes 30 minutes to complete.
Maggie added: “Whether anyone is just starting out or getting back into fitness, we're here to support women every step of their way, in a space designed for comfort, encouragement, and progress.”
She said the feedback on the new centre has been positive from customers.
For more information or to book a free consultation, visit https://www.facebook.com/ladiesonlygymrugby/?locale=en_GB