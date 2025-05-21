Brand new modern premises for Rugby's ladies-only fitness centre

A ladies-only fitness centre in Rugby has moved to brand new modern premises.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After 17 years in St Matthew’s Street, Gymophobics now runs from Unit 9C in the Swan Centre, Chapel Street.

Maggie Kobylanska joined as an instructor in 2020, and quickly fell in love with the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Helping women build confidence and achieve their personal health goals has been incredibly rewarding.

Raf and Maggie outside the new centre. And right: Pictures of the new venue.

"In October 2022, my husband Raf and I took the next step by becoming the proud owners of the Rugby centre.”

They wanted to move to fresh new premises and took the plunge last month.

"While we’ll always cherish the memories from our previous site, it was time to create a refreshed, contemporary space with enhanced facilities one where our members would feel even more inspired, comfortable, and supported on their fitness journeys,” Maggie added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘circuit’ is made up of unique, air resistance machines that are smooth, silent and easy to use. The circuit takes 30 minutes to complete.

Maggie added: “Whether anyone is just starting out or getting back into fitness, we're here to support women every step of their way, in a space designed for comfort, encouragement, and progress.”

She said the feedback on the new centre has been positive from customers.

For more information or to book a free consultation, visit https://www.facebook.com/ladiesonlygymrugby/?locale=en_GB