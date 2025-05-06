Brand new recruitment business launches in Warwick

After many years of supporting their clients with everything HR, it was only natural that sooner or later Warwick HR would need to set up a dedicated recruitment division.

Warwick Recruit is the newest addition to the Warwick HR family. The new sister company is a boutique recruitment agency specialising in executive search, professional services and IT/tech roles.

Kathryn Brooks, Managing Director, says: “People are at the heart of everything we do. We’ve had so many clients come to us over the years and ask us to source great new hires for their business, so we felt the time was right to make it official! Our mission is to match loyal, talented individuals with thriving companies, creating lasting relationships that fuel mutual success.”

To celebrate the launch, the Warwick Recruit team are offering employers a FREE recruitment audit to review hiring practices from sourcing to onboarding. They will analyse current process and make recommendations for improvements to ensure businesses are attracting the very best talent.

For prospective candidates, the team are also offering free CV checks to ensure their skills and experience make a powerful impression on potential employers.

Find out more at www.warwickrecruit.com

