Brand new state-of-the-art gym ready for December launch in Rugby

A brand new state-of-the-art gym is opening its doors in Rugby soon.

Warwickshire-based fitness brand Fitness Worx has announced the launch of its latest latest gym in December.

The new site marks an exciting milestone for the company, which celebrates 11 years in business and already operates eight successful gyms across the county.

Located at 9 Cottage Leap, the gym spans over 10,000 square feet and will feature premium Nautilus gym equipment, dedicated cardio zones, and a spacious, open-plan layout designed to provide members with an exceptional training experience.

An inside image of the gym.

The gym will feature HYROX classes and also have in-club personal trainers.

Jack Gibson, Founder of Fitness Worx, said: “We’re incredibly proud to be opening in Rugby and continuing our growth across Warwickshire.

"This new gym represents everything Fitness Worx stands for — a welcoming, results-driven environment where members of all fitness levels can feel supported. We’ve invested heavily in equipment, space, and atmosphere to make sure it’s a place people genuinely look forward to training in.”

He said Fitness Worx has built a strong reputation over the past decade for its community-driven approach, expert personal training, and dynamic class programming.

Jack said: “The Rugby site will continue this tradition, offering a full range of memberships, personal training options, and group sessions tailored to all goals and abilities.”

People can now pre-register for updates and exclusive opening offers via the Fitness Worx website: www.fitness-worx.com/rugby-gym