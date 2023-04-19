Register
Brave Rugby fundraiser to plunge from sky to help people with Alzheimer's

“I have seen first hand just how much Alzheimer’s and dementia can change people’s lives”

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 19th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2023, 14:06 BST

Daredevil Rugby fundraiser Claire Millard will plunge 10,000 feet from the sky to help raise money for charity.

The former carer is doing a skydive for people with Alzheimer’s and dementia after seeing first hand how it can change people’s lives.

Claire said: “It’s not just the person with Alzheimer’s who is affected, it’s their families too.

Claire is raising money to help others.
Claire is raising money to help others.

"Many good memories are lost because of this awful disease, it’s very upsetting to see. If I can jump 10,000 feet from a aeroplane to raise money for this charity that is close to my heart then I feel that I am contributing to help this charity.”

She added: “We can build a better tomorrow for everyone affected by dementia.”

The skydive takes place in September to raise money for Alzheimer’s Society. To donate to Claire’s fundraiser, visit

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Claire-Millard1

