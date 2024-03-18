Brave Rugby mum faces fear of heights and takes plunge for Myton Hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A daredevil Rugby mum is facing her fear of heights to help the charity she works at.

Rebecca Orr, 43, will fall from the skies in June to raise money for Myton Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I have always wanted to do a skydive despite being afraid of heights; I must be crazy!

Rebecca Orr.

“It shocks me that despite the amazing work that Myton do, they are largely funded by charity and donations.”

Rebecca works bank shifts for Myton Hospice at Home in Rugby and Myton inpatient in Coventry while studying for he BSc adult nursing degree at the University of Northampton.

"Everyone I've ever worked with at Myton provide the most amazing care and support to patients and their loved ones,” Rebecca added.

"It made me want to help more by raising vital funds to help them all continue doing a fantastic job.”