Brave Rugby mum faces fear of heights and takes plunge for Myton Hospice
A daredevil Rugby mum is facing her fear of heights to help the charity she works at.
Rebecca Orr, 43, will fall from the skies in June to raise money for Myton Hospice.
She said: “I have always wanted to do a skydive despite being afraid of heights; I must be crazy!
“It shocks me that despite the amazing work that Myton do, they are largely funded by charity and donations.”
Rebecca works bank shifts for Myton Hospice at Home in Rugby and Myton inpatient in Coventry while studying for he BSc adult nursing degree at the University of Northampton.
"Everyone I've ever worked with at Myton provide the most amazing care and support to patients and their loved ones,” Rebecca added.
"It made me want to help more by raising vital funds to help them all continue doing a fantastic job.”
Her aim is to raise £1,000. The link is https://www.justgiving.com/page/rebecca-orr-170