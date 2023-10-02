“Hannah suffered seizures, had hallucinations, cognitive problems and became totally dependant on her family. Her last two weeks with us was spent in the Warwick Myton Hospice where the care and support was more than we could have hoped for”

A Rugby mum suffered every parent’s worst nightmare when her beautiful young daughter was diagnosed with a rare disease aged just nine.

Debbie Marshall is now raising money in memory of Hannah, 19, who lost her long battle with Juvenile Batten Disease in 2017.

The brave mum plunges from the sky this weekend to raise money for the hospice who gave her family so much support in Hannah’s final days.

Mother's love. Debbie with her daughter Hannah.

Debbie, who is appealing for people to sponsor her skydive for Myton Hospice, said: “My beautiful Hannah lost the ability to see, to walk, to eat and to talk.

“She suffered seizures, had hallucinations, cognitive problems and became totally dependant on her family. Her last two weeks with us was spent in the Warwick Myton Hospice where the care and support was more than we could of hoped for."

Debbie said Myton provided so much love, care and support.

“From the moment we walked into Myton, nothing was too much trouble,” she said.

"We stayed with her 24/7 and had access to a family room so we could shower and get something to eat. There was always someone to give advice and the doctors explained everything that was happening. The nursing staff went above and beyond, and I'll will always be grateful to them.”

Debbie has already raised more than £1,000 to help the charity, which relies on vital donations.

“Doing this skydive, and hopefully raising a lot of money for Myton, will go a small way to say thank you and allow others to have such amazing care and support at the most difficult of times,” Debbie added.

She said Hannah passed away peacefully in Myton Hospice, Warwick, in 2017.

Debbie said: "I will always be grateful to them and raising money will help other families have the support we did."