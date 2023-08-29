Brave Rugby songstress battles breast cancer and helps others with disease

June raises more than £1,000 for Breast Cancer Now

A Rugby songstress who is being treated for breast cancer held an afternoon of fun and fundraising to help other people with the disease.

June Lee held a family day with music and puppets in Dunchurch to raise money for Breast Cancer Now.

She has now raised more than £1,000 and wants to thank everyone who has supported her efforts.

June with one of her guests.

June, who is behind June’s Chatterbox Tunes, said everyone had a musical time at the recent event.

She added: “I'm passionate about the work charities like Breast Cancer Now do to help cancer patients and their families with treatment, services and research etc.

"Thank you so much if you have already donated. You can still make a small donation, it all helps."

To donate to June’s fundraising, visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/familiessingandplayevent?