Brewing up brand new takeaway coffee bar at Rugby florist

A blooming good idea is being brewed up at a Rugby florist.

Flowers By Pauline at Melanie Webb is launching a new takeaway coffee bar on Saturday (June 14).

And tomorrow only, coffee-lovers can pick up any freshly ground, barista-style brew for £2.

Emma Mulhern, who runs Flowers by Pauline, said: “Come and grab a coffee, pick up some flowers, and enjoy the best of both worlds.”

The florist is at 229a Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby, telephone (01788) 565504.

