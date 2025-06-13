Brewing up brand new takeaway coffee bar at Rugby florist
A blooming good idea is being brewed up at a Rugby florist.
Flowers By Pauline at Melanie Webb is launching a new takeaway coffee bar on Saturday (June 14).
And tomorrow only, coffee-lovers can pick up any freshly ground, barista-style brew for £2.
Emma Mulhern, who runs Flowers by Pauline, said: “Come and grab a coffee, pick up some flowers, and enjoy the best of both worlds.”
The florist is at 229a Lower Hillmorton Road, Rugby, telephone (01788) 565504.
