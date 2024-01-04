“We strive to provide our students with the best materials we can”

Brickwork students in Rugby have received a donation of 7,000 bricks from manufacturer and supplier Ibstock.

The brand-new facing bricks, worth more than £10,000, will support the Rugby College students to perfect their bricklaying techniques.

The donation was made after brickwork lecturer Dan Burns ordered an Ibstock sample pack featuring a variety of different bricks to give students an insight into the various products available.

Celebrating the brick donation at Rugby College.

He then reached out to the business to organise a factory tour for the students and asked if the company would also be happy to provide a donation to support their studies.

Dan said that the donation is not only a fantastic asset for the college, but it also gave students first-hand experience of project managing a large-scale delivery.

He said: “We would like to thank Ibstock for its incredibly generous donation to support the next generation of brickwork professionals.

“We strive to provide our students with the best materials we can, and they were extremely happy to receive the delivery.

“A lot of our students are very practically-minded, and they now have some excellent new bricks to develop their skills with.

“They got to experience project managing a delivery, including preparing for it by ordering a skip and clearing the site to make way for the stock, and then using their manual handling and communication skills as well as their health and safety knowledge when it arrived.