Brides invited to find 'the one' and help Myton Hospices at Rugby's pre-loved wedding dress shop

The Myton Hospices pop up wedding shop is open to shop this Bank Holiday weekend
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 25th Aug 2023, 17:08 BST
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 17:16 BST

Brides to be in Rugby and their families are invited to find ‘the one’ and help the Myton Hospices.

The charity’s pop up wedding shop is open this Bank Holiday weekend.

It features a handpicked collection of more than 100 pre-loved wedding gowns, sharp men's suits, elegant mother-of-the-bride attire, hats, and reception décor.

The shop is at Rugby Central Shopping Centre from 11am-3pm on Sunday, (August 27) and Monday (August 28).

