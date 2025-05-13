Brindley Twist Tafft & James chooses The Shakespeare Hospice as Charity of the Year

BTTJ staff members marking VE Day while raising money for The Shakespeare Hospice

Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) has chosen The Shakespeare Hospice as its Charity of the Year.

BTTJ staff will be undertaking different fundraising events throughout the year to raise money.

This year’s charity choice follows on from their 2024 charity choice, the local OurJay Foundation, which was set up in memory of Jamie Ross who died in January 2022 for lack of an accessible defibrillator.

During the year 2024-25, BTTJ raised £2159 for the charity to enable it to purchase two accessible defibrillators, in memory of Jamie.

They kicked off their charity year from 1 May with a cake sale to mark VE Day and raised money for The Shakespeare Hospice on Thursday 8 May, with staff also attending Charity Black Tie Dinner & Dance in aid of the hospice on Friday 9 May at The White Swan Hotel in Stratford-upon-Avon.

Marketing executive Abbie Lathbury said: “We’ve also signed up Team BTTJ for the annual Shakespeare Hospice Dragon Boat race in September, an event we thoroughly enjoyed last year while raising valuable funds for the charity.”

The Shakespeare Hospice has been caring for patients, their carers and loved ones across South Warwickshire, and the surrounding areas, for 25 years. It offers day care and hospice at home services along with support services and counselling to patients and families.

Abbie added: “Their mission is for everyone in our community affected by a life-limiting illness, or bereavement, be able to access compassionate care and the support they need.”

To help BTTJ’s fundraising efforts, please go to: bit.ly/4cQG8cJ

BTTJ has been providing legal advice in Warwickshire since 1797 and has offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.