Brindley Twist Tafft & James expands Risk & Compliance team to enhance client service

Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) has expanded its Risk & Compliance team, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest professional standards and delivering an exceptional service to clients.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Risk & Compliance team plays a crucial role in ensuring the firm meets all regulatory and legal obligations, mitigating risk, and supporting fee earners and partners in delivering the best possible service.

As part of BTTJ’s continued investment in this area the firm, which has offices in Coventry, Warwick, Southam and Balsall Common, is delighted to welcome Rachel Gennard to the team, joining Susan Faulkner and Kelly Harrison in providing expert compliance support across the firm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Faulkner has led the Risk & Compliance team since joining BTTJ in September 2021. A qualified Solicitor since 1997, Susan has dedicated much of her career to compliance and regulation, previously working with the Solicitors Regulation Authority, a compliance consultancy, and in private practice.

BTTJ Expands Risk & Compliance Team – from L-R Kelly Harrison, Rachel Gennard, Susan Faulkner

In recognition of her invaluable contribution, Susan was appointed a non-fee earning Partner on 1st November 2024, while continuing in her role as Head of Risk & Compliance.

In August 2024, Kelly Harrison joined the team, bringing 25 years of experience with BTTJ. Kelly originally joined the firm in 1999 and has been a long-standing member of our Corporate Commercial team as a Legal Secretary before transitioning into her new role within Risk & Compliance.

Rachel’s addition to the team will add further strength. A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) since 1999, Rachel brings extensive experience, having worked in both Local Authority and private practice litigation as well as spending 13 years with the Solicitors Regulation Authority. Since joining BTTJ in 2017, she has contributed significantly within the Litigation and Clinical Negligence teams before transitioning into her new role in Risk & Compliance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan Faulkner commented: “We are delighted to welcome Rachel to the team. As a highly regulated profession, compliance is at the heart of legal practice. The Risk & Compliance team at BTTJ provides essential guidance and business support, ensures that we continue to meet regulatory requirements while maintaining the highest levels of client care, ethical practice, and legal excellence.”

BTTJ Managing Partner Alex Khan said: “The expansion of our team reflects BTTJ’s ongoing commitment to risk management, allowing us to further enhance its internal processes and ensure that clients receive tailored legal advice with confidence and peace of mind.”