British Garden Centres acquires Dobbies Rugby store
The acquisition of this site will see British Garden Centres, the UK's largest family-run garden centre group, expand its portfolio to 72 stores.
Rugby Garden Centre will temporarily close, aiming to reopen in early March. British Garden Centres will retain the existing team and work with them to restock to refurbish to ensure the centre's continued success in its local community. The restaurant will be renovated and a carvery added, creating 12-15 jobs. The garden centre will also recruit 8-10 seasonal and permanent staff.
These job vacancies will be posted on the British Garden Centres website. For other updates on the centre and opening please keep an eye on the Rugby Garden Centre’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
Charles Stubbs, Founder and Director of British Garden Centres said: “We're delighted to welcome Rugby Garden Centre to British Garden Centres. We see huge potential in this site and are excited to work with the existing team to improve the centre for residents. This acquisition is a fantastic opportunity to enhance this wonderful site and also brings exciting opportunities for new jobs in the Rugby area."