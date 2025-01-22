British Motor Museum renews partnership with Peter James Insurance for a second year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The British Motor Museum is delighted to announce the renewal of its partnership with Peter James Insurance, one of the UK’s leading classic vehicle insurance brands, for a second year.

The renewal of the partnership cements Peter James Insurance as a pillar of the classic vehicle community and demonstrates the broker’s commitment and dedication to advocate for historic motoring.

As part of this, Peter James Insurance has pledged its support for three key 2025 shows - National Metro & Mini Show (1 June), BMC & Leyland Show (13 July) & Old Ford Rally (20 July). Peter James Insurance already has strong links to each of these iconic marques and by sponsoring these shows, the company is giving back to the motoring heritage of Britain.

The partnership will also see the continuation of Peter James Insurance’s Junior Judge initiative where the future generation of classic car enthusiasts are given the opportunity to pick their favourite vehicles at each show.

representatives from Peter James Insurance: Greg Nock and Phil Beck

Tom Caren, Shows Manager at the British Motor Museum, said “These three iconic shows sit at the heart of our shows season and reflect the values of the British Motor Museum. We’re delighted to be working with Peter James Insurance for a second year and are very grateful for the support they give us”.

Garry Carlin, Head of Classic at Peter James Insurance said: “We’re proud to continue our support of the British Motor Museum and three of the key shows in the classic calendar. We know that the marques the shows celebrate, along with the museum and the vehicles in its collection, are loved by many motoring enthusiasts across the world.

"The renewal of the partnership perfectly aligns with our club-focused strategy, and we acknowledge that as a key element of the classic vehicle community it’s important to support organisations like these, to help keep the spirit and enthusiasm for classic vehicles alive both now and for future generations.”

To learn more about the National Metro and Mini Show, please visit: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/national-metro-and-mini-show

To learn more about the BMC & Leyland Show, please visit: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/bmc-leyland-show To learn more about the Old Ford Rally, please visit: https://www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/whats-on/old-ford-rally