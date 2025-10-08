British Motor Museum shortlisted for a Green Spark Award!

The British Motor Museum has been shortlisted as a finalist for a Green Spark Award at the Power of Place: Midlands Museum Awards 2025. The Awards celebrate museums that show commitment to sustainable practices, in any aspect of their work, from sustainable exhibitions to innovative energy management. The Museum was nominated for the development of its Brick Bank scheme, collecting pre-loved LEGO® bricks, collating them into “kits” and donating them to community pantries, allowing the bricks to be used again in loving homes.

22 of the Midlands’ best-loved museums have been shortlisted for the Midlands Museum Awards across 5 categories, covering everything from inclusive practice to creative collections management. The Museum will find out if it has won this prestigious award at the Power of Place: Celebrating Midlands Museums event at ThinkTank, Birmingham, on Wednesday 12 November.

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum said, “It’s a great honour to be shortlisted for a Green Spark Award, and it’s a satisfying end to the first year of the Brick Bank. The team have worked really hard to get this project off the ground, and it’s been wonderful to see the positive impact it has had, both on the recipients of our bricks and our volunteers. We’re all looking forward to hearing the final results in November!”

Museum Development Midlands, the organisers, view the Awards as “A celebration of the creativity, innovation and impact of museums and heritage organisations across the Midlands. These awards recognise the people and projects that are pushing boundaries, making a difference, and inspiring their communities.”

For more information about the Power of Place: Midlands Museum Awards 2025, visit https://mdmidlands.org.uk/power-of-place/power-of-place-midlands-museum-awards

For more information about the Brick Bank, please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk/learning/the-brick-bank