British Motor Museum shortlisted in the Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The British Motor Museum is delighted to once again be selected as one of three finalists in the Museums & Collections category in the 2024 Royal Automobile Club Historic Awards.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual Awards recognise outstanding achievements within the British historic motoring and motorsport world. The judges will announce the results at a glittering awards ceremony on 21 November at the Royal Automobile Club in Pall Mall.

The Museum was shortlisted for the wealth of initiatives introduced over the past year, including the introduction of the Adopt a Car scheme, ‘From Sketch to Street’ - a new, groundbreaking exhibition which explores the art and engineering involved in historic British car design, the reconstruction of Herbert Austin’s office, some 3 years after it was painstakingly packaged up from inside the Longbridge plant, the rescue of several MG Rover prototypes and the creation of a new Learning Hub. The Museum also hosted Rustival, a brand-new family-friendly show created by YouTubers Ian and Carly from HubNut, Matt from Furious Driving and Steph from idriveaclassic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections and Engagement at the British Motor Museum said “We’re thrilled to be shortlisted as a finalist in the Museum & Collections category. It's been an incredibly busy and hard-working year for the British Motor Museum which has seen us launch several innovative exhibitions and initiatives. It’s very rewarding to have reached the finals which is great recognition of the team’s hard work.”