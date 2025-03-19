British Motor Museum wins silver in the West Midlands Tourism Awards

The British Motor Museum has won silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award category in the prestigious West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The awards were held on 18 March at a special ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The Awards celebrate the success and accomplishments of tourism businesses across the West Midlands region, promoting the impressive strength of their services, venues, people, experiences and accommodation.

The Museum is proud of its continuous work to incorporate accessibility and inclusivity into all its activities, from conception to execution. The recent addition of the ‘Austin and Morris’ Office’ displays, with holographic presentations, is a key example of this. Both historic offices are equipped with a tablet, which subtitles the speeches given in the offices, and the displays are equipped with induction loops to support people with hearing aids. Additionally, the Museum hosts accessible school and community visits, and runs a Travel Support Fund to enable schools from low-income areas to visit the Museum by helping them to save money on coach travel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Museum also offers Touch and Access Tours and Object Handling workshops, allowing anyone to interact with the cars and objects on display. More recently, the Community team has expanded its external relationships, notably visiting Warm Hubs for the first time, to give people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to see the Museum the chance to engage with the collections.A new permanent Changing Places toilet has also been installed which is designed to accommodate those with accessibility needs, with specialist equipment, such as a hoist and space for carers.

Silver Winners!

Stephen Laing, Head of Collections & Engagement at the British Motor Museum said, “We are absolutely thrilled to have won silver in the Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award category. We're so proud to be recognised for our efforts to make automotive history and culture accessible to everyone. A big congratulations to all who were nominated and a big thank you to all those who support the British Motor Museum!”

The West Midlands Tourism Awards are supported by the West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s official destination marketing agency.Pre-pandemic, the tourism sector contributed £13.1 billion to the West Midlands economy, attracting 134 million visitors, and supporting more than 137,000 full-time equivalent jobs.

For more information about the West Midlands Tourism Awards visit http://westmidlandstourismawards.com/ To find out more about the British Motor Museum please visit www.britishmotormuseum.co.uk