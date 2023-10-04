Bromwich Hardy named commercial agency team of the year

A leading commercial property specialist has been named the best commercial agency team in the Midlands.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coventry-based Bromwich Hardy scooped the award at the inaugural Midland Property and Investment Awards held at Birmingham’s Eastside Rooms.

Bromwich Hardy – one of the country’s leading independent commercial property agencies – beat off competition from five other shortlisted agencies to scoop the title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Founding partner Tom Bromwich said the award was a reflection of the agency’s continued commitment to excellence and growth, and a measure of the strength of the agency’s staff.

The Bromwich Hardy team collect the award

“Despite the challenging economic backdrop we have continued to conclude deals, win new management contracts, strengthen our professional services offering and grow our volume of listings across all sectors over the last 12 months.

“That is a testament to the professionalism and hard work of the whole team and a reflection of the fantastic approach they bring to every aspect of their work. This award is for each and every member of the team.

“It is particularly pleasing to have won this title in the inaugural year of the awards – when judges are viewing all the entries for the first time and really drilling down into each company before making their decision.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The awards night itself was a tremendous event and a clear demonstration of the strength we have across the whole of the property sector in the region. I’d like to offer my congratulations to the organisers for such a superb evening.”

More than 400 people attended the awards event on September 29, which was the brainchild of co-founders Anita Chumber and Ifraz Ahmed and their B Events Media organisation.

The award is the latest in a series of successes for Bromwich Hardy – which was named earlier this year as the most active agent for Warwickshire for the ninth year running as part of the 2022 Annual EG Radius awards and won four awards from industry data experts CoStar for its work in Coventry and Warwickshire.