Bromwich Hardy ranks at top of the league tables for West Midlands and Warwickshire

Bromwich Hardy is once again ranked as one of the top commercial property agents in the West Midlands in the latest CoStar national rankings.

The Coventry-based agency ranks in the Top 5 in seven separate categories – a new record for the business and a reflection of the firm’s growth across the board in 2024.

In the West Midlands, Bromwich Hardy was rated first in the industrial category as the most active single branch agency by number for acquisitions and disposals.

In Coventry, Bromwich Hardy was ranked in the office sector as most active disposal agent by number.

Tom Bromwich, managing partner of Bromwich Hardy

Across Birmingham, Coventry and the wider West Midlands, Bromwich Hardy is consistently ranked in the top five for office and industrial deals.

A substantial growth to nearly 60% of the commercial property market in Coventry and Warwickshire was achieved by Bromwich Hardy during 2024.

The company commanded 57.5% of all deals in the area during the 12 months to December, up from 34 per cent in 2023, with the number of deals it handled increasing to 123, up from 93.

Tom Bromwich, managing partner, said: “Our results reflect the hard work and commitment shown by our dedicated team over the year, and we have started 2025 in similar vein, with new instructions and completions coming through steadily as we continue to grow.”