Bromwich Hardy tops the league tables yet again

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bromwich Hardy has been confirmed as Warwickshire’s top commercial property agent – again.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the message for 2025 from the Coventry-based agency is “Watch out West Midlands!”.

In Warwickshire, Bromwich Hardy brokered 26 deals in Quarter 4 of 2024, with the next four agents jointly totalling 12 completions in the 13 week period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The results are revealed in the latest EG Radius Leaderboards which lists the country’s top agents and the most successful commercial property agencies.

The Bromwich Hardy team topping the league table again

In the West Midlands, Bromwich Hardy came second overall, and was in the Top 5 for both office transactions with 18,894 sq ft and industrial deals with 206,854 sq ft.

Tom Bromwich, partner at Bromwich Hardy, said: “During 2024, we made tremendous strides, cementing our position as Warwickshire’s leading commercial property consultants and also demonstrating our increasingly regional and national reach.

“Across the board, in sales and lettings, valuations and property management, we showed gains in clients and coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The EG Radius ratings are a valuable barometer for us and our clients and we continually strive to stay at the top of the pile.”

Bromwich Hardy has also continued to recruit with Ewa Koperkiewicz joining as head of facilities management and Rob Lord and Layla Bhayat joining the team in January this year.