Major progress is being made on the transformation of Rugby’s historic Brownsover Hall.

A team of workers have been busy on the makeover to help restore the once popular venue back to its former glory.

It’s now owned by Distinct Group Limited who are making great strides to breathe fresh life into the 47 bedroom hotel.

Gareth Leakey, managing director at Distinct Group Ltd, said: “Brownsover is coming along beautifully, and it's fantastic to see how much progress has been made in the last six months.

Work is taking place at Brownsover Hall.

“Now that the dated supply services have all been replaced and upgraded, attention has turned to the interior, where the transformation is well underway and the work of the Design Team is beginning to come to life.”

Gareth is confident guests will appreciate the ‘exciting changes’.

He added: "The surrounding grounds are also a key focus, as we invest in enhancing all seven acres the hotel proudly sits on. We're incredibly excited about the changes that are taking shape and look forward to sharing regular updates with you on our social channels.”

The new owners are still not clear when the hotel will be ready to re-open.

To follow the progress, see Brownsover Hall Hotel (@brownsoverhallhotel) • Instagram photos and videos.