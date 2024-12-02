BTTJ expands employment law team to meet increasing client demand

Picture Attached: Betty Nunesova (L) and Norman Rea pictured with Kerry Hudson, Solicitor, Employment (centre)

Leading solicitor Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) has expanded its team of employment law experts to meet the growing needs of employers and employees coming through the doors for legal advice on workplace matters.

The investment comes at a time when the UK reported a 19 per cent increase in the number of individuals bringing new claims against their employers between April and June this year, when compared with the same period last year.

The number of open cases over the same period also increased by 18 per cent like-for-like.

Demand is expected to further increase over the coming months as Labour introduces a raft of new measures designed to give more rights to employees.

To meet the anticipated demand for legal services Norman Rea and Betty Nunesova have been brought on board joining Kerry Hudson, Solicitor.

Norman is a Chartered Legal Executive who works with both employers and employees on all employment and HR matters including contentious and non-contentious work.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Legal Executives he has extensive experience in his field and has previously represented clients from across the UK and Channel Islands.

Betty has joined the team as a Paralegal.

After gaining First Class Honours in her law degree at the University of Birmingham, Betty went on to complete her Masters at BPP University.

Alex Khan, Managing Partner at BTTJ, said: “We are delighted to welcome Betty and Norman to the team. With an expanded team we will be able to offer employers and employees an even higher level of service throughout the region.

“We are anticipating a continuing rise in demand for our employment law services and we are confident that each of our new team members will each play a vital role in meeting the needs of the growing number of clients seeking our legal expertise.”

Renowned for its first-class service BTTJ has offices in Coventry, Southam, Warwick and Balsall Common.