BTTJ hails firm’s young talent as Kirsten and Lizzy officially qualify as solicitors

Kirsten Walker (left) and Lizzy Bellamy

Two solicitors at Coventry and Warwickshire law firm Brindley Twist Tafft & James (BTTJ) have officially qualified on the same day after completing their training.

Kirsten Walker and Lizzy Bellamy have both qualified into the medical negligence team under the guidance of partner Tom Barnes who heads up BTTJ’s expertise in this field.

Mr Barnes said: “Members of our medical negligence team spend their time, experience and knowledge helping people who have been affected by preventable medical treatment mistakes and negligent treatment and deal with a wide range of cases including orthopaedic injury, gynaecological and birth injury, fatal cases, dental and eye injury claims.

“We are pleased they have secured their places at BTTJ as fully qualified solicitors having both joined us as paralegals and studied through that route to achieve full status as a solicitor.”

Kirsten Walker joined BTTJ in June 2021 as a paralegal in the medical negligence department having gained a first-class law degree at Manchester Metropolitan University.

She started her LPC LLM in January 2022 and passed it in June 2023. She was promoted to the position of trainee solicitor in January 2024. Her training contract involved working in practice areas including clinical negligence, deputyship and family law.

Lizzy Bellamy joined BTTJ in June 2021 as a paralegal in the medical negligence department having completed her law degree at The University of Law, and in January 2024, she passed her LPC LLM qualification there, achieving a Distinction.

She was promoted to the position of trainee solicitor in January 2024, and towards the end of 2024 began training in BTTJ’s private client team.

BTTJ managing partner Alex Khan said: “Our young talent at BTTJ is the future of the firm and it is central to everything we do that we seek to encourage and help our young solicitors to gain experience and rise in their career.

“We congratulate Kirsten and Lizzy on their qualification, which is a reflection of their hard work and commitment since they joined us.”

Founded in 1797, BTTJ is a long established firm offering a range of services for both businesses and individuals and has offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.