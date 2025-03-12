BTTJ makes senior appointment to fuel growth plans
David Whiting joins BTTJ following a distinguished career which began with a City of London firm in 1990 and he was part of the team that launched Shoosmiths’ Milton Keynes office.
After settling in the Midlands, he worked in Stratford-upon-Avon where he led the marketing team which rebranded Needham & James, which later merged and rebranded as Shakespeares.
He has latterly a founding partner of Spratt Endicott before stepping back because of illness in the family in 2019.
BTTJ managing partner Alex Khan said: “David is a recommended solicitor in dispute resolution and contentious probate, and he brings years of experience to our dispute resolution and insolvency team.
“His appointment is a key part of our continued investment in and expansion of BTTJ through its offices in Coventry, Warwick, Balsall Common and Southam.”
David Whiting said: “My clients are a mix of successful companies and high net worth individuals. I endeavour to settle disputes, quickly and cost effectively, with the minimum of disruption to a client’s business but where required I can be a tenacious litigator!
“I am delighted to join such a well-known firm. This was a wonderful opportunity to be part of the plan to expand BTTJ’s business from its Coventry and Warwickshire offices.”
Founded in 1797, BTTJ is a long established firm offering a range of services for both businesses and individuals.