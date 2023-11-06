Buckle up and head to motor show at Birmingham's NEC - it's going to be a classic
and live on Freeview channel 276
Buckle up and head to Birmingham’s NEC this weekend if you’re a classic car enthusiast.
The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show takes place from November 10-12.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It includes seven halls filled with 3,000 classic cars, 300 car clubs, 350+ exhibitors, the UK's biggest indoor autojumble and a plethora of thrilling features, some old and some new.
There’s unmissable features like Iconic Auctioneers, Meet the Experts Theatre, Pride of Ownership, Sporting Bears Dream Rides, HERO ERA Arrive & Drive, and a sensational classic bike showcase.
To buy tickets, viit https://classicmotorshow.seetickets.com/