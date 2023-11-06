Buckle up and head to motor show at Birmingham's NEC - it's going to be a classic

Register
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:07 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:09 GMT
Buckle up and head to Birmingham’s NEC this weekend if you’re a classic car enthusiast.

The Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show takes place from November 10-12.

It includes seven halls filled with 3,000 classic cars, 300 car clubs, 350+ exhibitors, the UK's biggest indoor autojumble and a plethora of thrilling features, some old and some new.

It takes place at the NEC.

There’s unmissable features like Iconic Auctioneers, Meet the Experts Theatre, Pride of Ownership, Sporting Bears Dream Rides, HERO ERA Arrive & Drive, and a sensational classic bike showcase.

To buy tickets, viit https://classicmotorshow.seetickets.com/

