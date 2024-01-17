Buckle up for new behind-the-scenes series that follows crash victims treated at University Hospitals in Coventry

A&E: Crash Scene Emergency will focus on medical staff who care for seriously injured crash victims

A new TV series features stories from behind the scenes at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW).

A&E: Crash Scene Emergency will focus on medical staff who care for seriously injured crash victims.

The 10-part Channel 5 series was filmed in the summer.

One of the scenes from the new series.

Among the stories featured will be that of a grandfather who collapsed at the wheel and a Moto GP rider who was thrown off his bike at Silverstone and a motorist whose car ended up crushed underneath a tractor.

UHCW Chief Executive Officer, Professor Andy Hardy, said: “We were delighted that Channel 5 chose University Hospital, Coventry, to film A&E: Crash Scene Emergency.

“This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care, kindness and compassion shown to our patients.

“We know there is a huge amount of pride in what we do and we will be able to show the world the amazing individuals that make up Team UHCW.”

The series, made by Birmingham-based Full Fat TV, shows the varied and challenging paths faced on the road to recovery.

Federico Ruiz, Commissioning Editor, Factual, Channel 5 and Paramount+, added: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the brave and talented medical teams at UHCW fighting daily to save the lives of people injured in shocking road traffic collisions.

“As viewers, we’re incredibly grateful that these guys are out there helping us when things go seriously wrong on Britain’s deadly roads.”