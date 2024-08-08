Bulkington Road Post Office opens restores service to this area of Bedworth with daily opening
This has restored Post Office services to this area of Bedworth.
This is a replacement for Furnace Fields Post Office which had been based at 13 Pine Tree Road, Bedworth, Nuneaton, CV12 9BG, until May 2023.
Post Office opening hours are: Monday - Saturday: 8am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 7 pm, providing 81 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
The same Post Office products and services as before are available.
Anne Murphy, Post Office Network Provision Manager, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”
A ramp outside the premises will soon be completed. There is a bell to call for assistance.
