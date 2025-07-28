Business Innovation Centre in Binley celebrates 25 years of fostering growth and innovation

Emma Turner (left), Alexis Yates (right) and the Paramex team with its Ferrari competing in the 2025 UK Ferrari Challenge Series.

The home of some of Coventry’s most inventive businesses marked its 25th anniversary by bringing together past and present tenants to celebrate a legacy of growth and groundbreaking innovation.

Over 200 cutting-edge companies have called the Business Innovation Centre in Binley – part of the University of Warwick Science Park – their home since it was opened in 2000.

Three joint partners – the University of Warwick, Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce and Coventry City Council – had the bold idea of creating a space where innovation could thrive.

Fast-forward 25 years and there has been a fantastic mix of long-standing and new tenants taking occupation at the centre, meaning the building in Harry Weston Road will achieve 90 per cent occupancy within the next month

Back row from left: Corin Crane (chief executive of the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce) Jane Talbot (centre manager at the Warwick Innovation Centre), Alison Westwood (receptionist at the Business Innovation Centre), Caroline Lloyd (centre administrator at the Business Innovation Centre), Helen Brewster (managing director of ATL Solutions) and Alexis Yates (Technical Executive Officer at Paramex). Seated: Emma Turner (centre manager at the Business Innovation Centre).

The occasion was marked with a celebratory barbecue and the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the anniversary by the chief executive of the Coventry & Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce, Corin Crane, and Victoria Lynch, University of Warwick Science Parks Head of Commercial and former centre manager at the Business Innovation Centre.

Emma Turner, centre manager at the Business Innovation Centre, was delighted that around 130 people had attended the event.

“Over the last 25 years we have been fostering growth and innovation supported by the Chamber, Coventry City Council and the University of Warwick Science Park and we have seen companies from their first days in business progress rapidly after supporting them with their development and growth,” she said.

“The Business Innovation Centre is continuing to grow and build connections with the local community, the University of Warwick and local businesses - keeping all this fantastic success within Coventry.”

Corin added: “We have been a partner in the Business Innovation Centre since day one and for us it has been a great opportunity to work with some of the most innovative entrepreneurial start-ups that Coventry has to offer.

“The sharing of minds and ideas is important when you are starting a business, and it is great testament to the top work that is taking place here that it is still creating jobs for local people.”

Helen Brewster, managing director of training provider ATL Solutions, is also celebrating her business’s 25th anniversary since she was one of the first tenants at Binley’s Business Innovation Centre.

“It was a new place and it gave me structure to my working day,” she said. “I took two offices at the time – a dedicated training room as well as an administration room and it was great to have the feeling of not working alone.

“I have a lot of loyalty towards the Science Park because it is where I first started in business and they felt like they were my business family, since they were always very supportive.

“I’m not sure if I would be celebrating my 25 years in business without that environment or that I would have achieved everything that I have, particularly in the early days. It was great for connections, and it gave me the confidence to talk to larger organisations and offer them my services, so it was a really good catapult.”

Technical engineering and design company Paramex is another long-standing tenant and to celebrate the Business Innovation Centre’s 25th anniversary, they have added the University of Warwick Science Park logo to its Ferrari race car which is competing in the 2025 UK Ferrari Challenge Series.

Emma added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to highlight the established relationship between the Science Park and Paramex, and we are privileged to be offered such a great opportunity which will see our logo displayed on the race car for the foreseeable future.”

Phil Hands, CEO at Paramex, said: “Paramex has been based at the Business Innovation Centre for nearly our entire 25-year history, and during that time we’ve grown through several office moves and expansions within the building.

“The flexibility and support offered by the Business Innovation Centre have played an important role in our development, allowing us to evolve while maintaining continuity.

“It’s provided a stable foundation in an ever-changing business landscape, and over the years we’ve built lasting relationships with fellow tenants past and present. The Business Innovation Centre has been more than just a place of work, it’s been a consistent part of our journey.”