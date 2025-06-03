Business leader recognised for supporting women in business

Karen Heap Founder of Socially Shared Wins Lifetime Achievement Award

Karen Heap, business adviser and founder of Socially Shared, has been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 10th Anniversary Woman Who Achieves Awards. Karen has supported women in business for more than 20 years as a business adviser and more than 10 years as founder of the women in business network, Socially Shared, across Warwickshire, West Midlands, Staffordshire, Leicestershire and Northamptonshire. The Woman Who Achieves Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of women in business.

The awards were founded by Sandra Garlick MBE in January 2016, the 10th Anniversary of the Woman Who Achieves Awards was celebrated on 9th May 2025 at Coombe Abbey Hotel.

“Karen was an obvious choice for this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award and gives so much to others without seeking recognition for herself. She is truly a deserving recipient.” Sandra Garlick MBE, Founder of Woman Who

The Socially Shared 7th Annual Women In Business Conference will be held on Friday 13th June 2025. Sponsored by Acorn HR and Willsons Solicitors.

Karen Heap Award Winner with Sandra Garlick MBE, Founder of Woman Who Awards

Since the very first Women In Business Conference in 2017, the event has grown in stature and popularity. Women travel from across the Midlands and more widely across the UK, to attend our headline event of the year. The venue for this year’s conference is the Windmill Village Hotel, Golf Club and Spa, Coventry. The theme for the event is 'Ambition', exploring this topic in the widest sense of its meaning. The programme brings together a collective of exceptional women speakers, with a wealth of knowledge, understanding and experience, which they will be proud to be sharing.

Tickets are available to book via the www.sociallyshared.co.uk website.

“It’s been a privilege to have been able to bring so many women together over the last 10 years with Socially Shared. Women that are new to running a business, others that are more experienced and many that are in employment too.

"I am excited about our plans to expand the network so that we are able to support even more women in business. Banbury in Oxfordshire is next, with Worcestershire and Derbyshire on the horizon too.” Karen Heap, Founder of Socially Shared