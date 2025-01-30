Business leaders from Coventry and Warwickshire unite to address key challenges at launch of new peer-to-peer network

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business leaders from Coventry and Warwickshire gathered at the CW Growth Hub on 22nd January for a new initiative, aimed at supporting established businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire in the process of, or with the potential to, scaleup their operations.

The CW Peer-to-Peer Network is a collaboration between the CW Growth Hub Group and founder and director of Growth Plans Ltd, Liz Whitfield, enabling business leaders and decision-makers to share how to overcome challenges and maximise their growth potential.

The roundtable event involved business leaders from larger sized local SMEs, across multiple industries, meeting to network and work through common business issues in a collaborative and supportive forum.

Craig Humphrey, CEO of CW Growth Hub Group, opened the session, emphasising the importance of tailored support for scaleup businesses and outlining how valuable it is to hear directly from local businesses, to help identify and address critical pain points in the current economy.

Liz Whitfield from Growth Plans Ltd and Craig Humphrey from CW Growth Hub Group.

Andy Davis, Strategy and Analytics Executive Officer for CW Growth Hub, then led a lively discussion on the latest business intelligence gathered through the Growth Hub’s Account Managers and Business Navigators and drawing on insights from the CW Smart Region report, a monthly publication tracking local economic trends and issues.

Executive Leadership coach, Liz Whitfield, provided an engaging session, giving attendees a chance to get to know one another, identifying common business challenges, and providing insights and shared ideas for overcoming obstacles to growth. As a result of this open dialogue, the topics of recruitment and supply chain disruptions were identified as being of particular concern to local SMEs. Liz said: “I was delighted to be asked to facilitate this session, as it is always inspiring to see businesses of various industries come together to discuss the challenges and goals for their business, all whilst connecting with each other. This CW Peer-to-Peer Network was no exception.”

The morning concluded with a roundtable discussion reflecting on the impact of the Autumn Budget, offering participants an opportunity to assess whether conditions had improved in the three months since the Chancellor delivered her statement. The session invoked intense discussion and provided valuable commentary and observations, which the Growth Hub will analyse and feed into government with the aim of helping to shape future business support. Craig said: “We are committed to empowering local businesses by providing them with the tools and insights they need to succeed,”

“Sessions like these offer invaluable opportunities for business leaders to collaborate, share challenges, and develop practical solutions for growth.”

CW Peer-to-Peer Network

The next CW Peer to Peer Network session will take place in May with a focus on recruitment and the Employment Rights Bill. SMEs interested in hearing more about events and opportunities like this one, should get in touch with CW Growth Hub.