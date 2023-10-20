Business Secretary visits Aston Martin’s HQ in Gaydon as company plans to launch its first electric car
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch visited Aston Martin’s HQ in Gaydon today (October 20), following news that the company has secured £9 million in government funding to help launch its first electric car.
The Cabinet Minister met with apprentices and senior leaders to learn more about the company’s electrification strategy, which it hopes will secure local jobs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Between 75-90 per cent of Aston Martin’s vehicles are exported, and during the visit the Business Secretary praised the business for "flying the flag for British luxury car exports overseas".
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “We’re backing our auto sector to succeed, and I was pleased to see firsthand how Aston Martin’s work here in Warwickshire is helping us lead the way on cutting edge new automotive technologies."
Michael Straughan, executive consultant to Aston Martin’s CEO, said: “As a growing, export-led business, Aston Martin is proud to serve as flagbearer for British advanced engineering.”