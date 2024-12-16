Business specialists help Rugby care home make major savings

Business specialists in Warwickshire and Coventry have helped a Rugby care home save over £15,000 a year on their energy costs.

Rugby Care Centre in Clifton Road is a family-owned business and was bought ten years ago by the Dodhia family, and the 1850s property has been extensively refurbished while retaining its original character and homeliness.

Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub Account Manager Adam Plumb, who covers the Rugby area, is in regular contact with Jay Dodhia and advised him to seek a free energy audit from the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS) with a view to applying for financial support to improve the heating and energy at the specialist dementia and residential care home.

The pilot BEAS programme is being run in the West Midlands area through the West Midlands Combined Authority with Warwickshire County Council being allocated £1.25 million.

Back, from the left, Sarah Harding (Rugby Care Centre), Cllr Ish Mistry (Rugby Borough Council), Cllr Martin Watson (Warwickshire County Council). Front, from the left, Adam Plumb (Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub), Louisa Smith (Warwickshire County Council), Denise Osborne (Coventry City Council) and Jay Dodhia (Rugby Care Centre)

Warwickshire County Council has appointed Coventry City Council to carry out the energy audits and, following a visit from Business Energy Adviser Denise Osborne, Jay successfully applied to Warwickshire County Council for a grant of c£44k. This has been match-funded by the business.

The net result, following the installation of a new boiler for the downstairs of the property, new double-glazed windows and doors, and LED lighting, has led to savings of £11,286 and 25 tonnes of CO2 every year for Rugby Care Centre.

With the advice from the free business energy audit, which is a huge benefit of the BEAS programme even without the grant, the business could potentially save an additional £3,571 in costs and 6.29 tonnes of CO2.

Rugby Care Centre is part of Serene Care, who have other homes in Chesterfield and Sutton-in-Ashfield, in Derbyshire.

Jay said the 26-bedroom property had been totally transformed by the improvements, which were making life more comfortable for its residents.

He said: “I am so grateful that Adam, Louisa and Denise saw the potential in our home. Having double-glazed windows and doors has made a real impact to our residents and at one of their regular residents’ meetings they said the home was much warmer and brighter.

“The sensor LED lighting has made a difference in helping to make energy savings, along with having a more efficient boiler in the downstairs of the property since we replaced the other boiler, which heats the upstairs, a few years ago.

“We have used local suppliers, Custom Heat and Rugby Double Glazing, to carry out the work and they were brilliant at minimising disruption to our residents.

“We never lose sight of the fact that this is our residents’ home, we just work here, so it is really important that we provide the best possible place for everyone to receive home-from-home care and support.”

Adam Plumb, Account Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire Growth Hub, urged other businesses to get in touch to find out if they are eligible for an energy audit and funding from the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service.

“I have worked with Jay and Palvi for a several years and they have engaged with a number of support programmes,” he said.

“The effects of the work carried out under the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service is noticeable from the moment you walk through the front door and it has had the added benefit of reducing Rugby Care Centre’s carbon footprint and energy bills.

“Time is running out since the programme ends in March so I would encourage other businesses who feel they could benefit to contact the Growth Hub as soon as possible so that more companies can take advantage of a free business energy audit, with the possibility of grant funding.”

Cllr Ish Mistry, deputy leader of Rugby Borough Council and portfolio holder for finance, performance, legal and governance, said it was great to visit Rugby Care Centre and see first-hand the vast difference the grant was making.

He said: “Energy efficiency has a vital role to play in creating a growing, greener economy and the difference the Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service (WBEAS) has made at Rugby Care Centre shows it can be a win-win for both businesses and the environment.

“The double-glazed doors and windows, new boiler and LED lighting have delivered significant results in a short space of time, saving the business money, cutting CO2 emissions and creating a warmer, more comfortable home for the centre’s residents.”

Cllr Martin Watson, Portfolio Holder for Economy at Warwickshire County Council, added: “It’s great to see the impact this grant has had on Rugby Care Centre. Not only do these improvements make the residents more comfortable and improve the home for them, they also mean Rugby Care Centre is more energy efficient and are seeing annual energy savings.

“The Warwickshire Business Energy Advice Service provides tailored advice to local businesses to help them become more energy efficient and reduce their outgoings. The programme supports our ambition to create a sustainable future and support local business development.”

WBEAS was launched earlier in the year as part of the £4.6 million Business Growth Warwickshire Programme developed and commissioned jointly by Warwickshire County Council and the five district and borough councils in the county, with funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and the County Council. The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero is funding an expansion to the service as part of the West Midlands Combined Authority led pilot.

For further information, please visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/greengrants